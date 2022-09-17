‘King Charles III’s reign would be short, replaced by Prince Harry’: Nostradamus’ Predictions

King Charles III would rule Britain for a brief time, according to a 16th-century seer. The writings of Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, predict that King Charles’s reign will be brief and that Prince Harry will succeed him. The author and foremost authority on Nostradamus, Mario Reading, dug into his writings and asserted that the seer foretold the Queen’s demise in enigmatic poetry penned in 1555.

In the prelude, it is stated that Queen Elizabeth II will pass away in the year 2022 at the age of around 96, five years before her mother ‘Nostradamus’ verses are explained in the reading. The author continued by stating that when the seer referred to Charles as the ‘King of the Islands,’ he was referring to the numerous Commonwealth nations splitting up during his reign.

The author wrote, ‘When it came to King Charles’s reign, When he assumes the throne in 2022, Prince Charles will be 74 years old, yet certain members of the British public still hold grudges against him because of his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales’.

Reading came to the interpretation that Prince Harry will succeed King Charles as heir to the British throne because of King Charles’s impending retirement owing to age. Reading claims that Prince Harry is the person the seer was alluding to when she said, ‘A man will replace him who never expected to be King’.

‘Does that imply Prince William, who would have been anticipated to replace his father, is no longer in the running?’ asked Reading. That would make him King Henry IX, only 38 years old’, he continued. ‘There was a time when many people believed Nostradamus foresaw events like the emergence of Hitler and the Nazi Party in Germany and the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center’.