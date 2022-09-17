Know how to submit Digital Life Certificates through FaceRD app

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that Pensioners under the EPFO can submit their life certificates online at anytime of the year. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from date of submission of DLC.

EPFO updated that pensioners can use face authentication technology for submitting Digital Life Certificates (DLC). ‘FaceRD’ app, a mobile application, is available on Google PlayStore and pensioners can use this for filing via the mobile phones. Pensioners living abroad can also submit their DLC applications using this face authentication technology.

The Jeevan Pramaan or the DLC is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners. Jeevan Pramaan portal uses the Aadhaar platform for biometric authentication of the pensioners. After successful authentication, the Digital Life Certificate gets stored in the Life Certificate Repository and then the Pension Disbursing Agencies can access the certificate online.

Know how pensioners can submit DLCs through mobile app:

Download Aadhar FaceRD app from Google PlayStore.

Download Face app (android) from Jeevan Pramaan Portal.

Authentication of Operator.

Pensioner Authentication

Choosing sanctioning authority, disbursing agency, Aadhar Mobile, PPO Number etc.

Scan face and submit.

Upon approval, successfully life certificate updation and in case of rejection SMS to pensioners.