PM Modi’s mementos & gifts to be sold off in an e-auction; Bidding begins today!

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Culture will organise an online auction of renowned and noteworthy gifts given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in honour of his birthday. The fourth iteration of the online auction will start today and run for two weeks, ending on October 2.

‘The moment has come! The PM Mementos Auction 2022 is officially up and live as of 10 am! Visit https://pmmementos.gov.in to sign up for the auction and bid on the unique gifts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received’,G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, tweeted.

The souvenirs are on display in New Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art. Their website (https://pmmementos.gov.in) also allows you to view them. For participation, you must sign up and log in. This year, there are over 1,200 gifts and souvenirs up for e-auction. Fine artwork, sculptures, handmade items, and folk artefacts are some examples of this. Many of these, including traditional angavastrams, shawls, headdresses, and ceremonial swords, are objects that are frequently given as gifts.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi reproductions and models, in addition to certain sports memorabilia, are other items of interest. Memorabilia from the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Deaflympics 2022, and the Thomas Cup Championship 2022 are displayed in the sports section, according to the ministry. This year’s auction includes 25 brand-new pieces of sports history.

Public access to the exhibit space is now available, and it is free. Moreover, hearing-impaired visitors with hearing loss can take advantage of general guided tours and sign-language-led tours. For people who are vision impaired, braille catalogues are also accessible. The Namami Gange Programme, the project’s cornerstone that aims to protect and revitalise the Ganga National River, will benefit from the money acquired through the auction.