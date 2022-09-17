Protests raise over woman’s death in Iran following morals police arrest

Iranians protested on social media and in the streets on Friday after a young woman died after going into a coma after being detained by morality police enforcing Iran’s strict hijab laws.

As Iran’s conservative leaders tighten down more severely on ‘immoral behaviour,’ rights advocates there have urged women to remove their veils in public, putting themselves in danger of being arrested for doing so.

Videos of what appeared to be harsh punishment by morality police units on women who had taken off their hijab have been shared on social media.

Following a request from President Ebrahim Raisi, authorities opened investigations into the death of Mahsa Amini, according to state media. The 22-year-old became ill while waiting with other women who were also being held at a morals police station, according to the police.

Police denied claims made on social media that Amini had been physically assaulted, saying ‘there was no physical confrontation with her after her transfer to the vehicle and also at the site (station).’

The woman named as Amini appeared to fall over after getting up from her seat to speak to a police officer in closed-circuit surveillance footage that was broadcast on state TV. Reuters was unable to verify the video.