Putin warns Ukraine that conflict could intensify

Friday’s Ukrainian counteroffensive was quickly dismissed by President Vladimir Putin with a smirk, but he issued a warning that Russia would retaliate more aggressively if its forces were subjected to additional pressure.

Speaking in the Uzbek city of Samarkand following a conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Putin justified the invasion as a necessary precaution against what he claimed was a Western scheme to sever Russia from the rest of the world.

He claimed that Moscow was taking its time in Ukraine. And its objectives remained the same.

‘The Kiev government said that a counteroffensive operation had been started and was being actively carried out. Let’s watch how it progresses and what happens,’ Putin smiled as he stated.

His first public response to his forces’ humiliation in the Kharkiv region of northern Ukraine a week prior was what sparked the unusually vehement public criticism from Russian military commentators.

In retaliation, Russia attacked Ukrainian infrastructure, including a reservoir dam and electricity supplies. According to Putin, these attacks may get worse.

‘The Russian military forces have recently struck a few delicate blows. Consider them to be a warning. The response will be more severe if the circumstance persists in this manner,’ he said.

Putin added that Russia was steadily annexing fresh regions of Ukraine.