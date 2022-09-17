Sharjah: The reopening date of Sharjah safari announced. The largest safari of its kind outside Africa will reopen for public from September 21. The safari is situated in Al Bridi Nature Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid. The Sharjah park encompasses an area of eight square kilometres.

It has 12 themed environments. Every environment depicts an African location and the life and landscape of the animals and birds that reside there. The land has been planted with over 1,000 native and African trees. It comprises more than 50,000 animals with 120 species of African animals.