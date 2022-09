The crimes and breaches committed in Xinjiang by China are going unnoticed by the international community. It’s possible that forced abortions, forced intrauterine device implantation, and forced sterilisations were part of what caused the birth rate to drop so quickly. There were beatings, malnutrition, and lack of sleep, as well as limitations on the freedoms of speech, thought, and religion.

Some quarters are demanding the acts as genocide against the Muslims. There is nothing wrong if it is called crimes against humanity. In addition these are being perpetrated during the peace times and not during any war. The Chinese authorities, as usual, argued that the alleged evidence was ‘groundless’ and based on ‘disinformation and lies’.