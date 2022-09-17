Varanasi selected as first SCO tourism, cultural capital

Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has been suggested to serve as the first tourism and cultural capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2022–2023. On Saturday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, at the 22nd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, the nomination was made public. Narendra Modi, the prime minister, was at the meeting.

It will promote tourism, cultural exchange, and humanitarian efforts between India and the SCO member nations if Varanasi is named the first-ever SCO tourism and cultural capital. It also emphasizes India’s long-standing cultural ties to SCO members, particularly the Central Asian nations.

A variety of events will be held in Varanasi throughout 2022–2023 as part of this major cultural outreach effort, and guests from the SCO member nations will be invited to participate. Indologists, scientists, authors, musicians, artists, photojournalists, travel bloggers, and other invited guests are anticipated to attend these activities.