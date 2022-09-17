‘Werewolf killer’ spotted on dating apps in the U.S.; Women raise the alarm

In a psychotic incident in which he stabbed a stranger 50 times, Pankaj Bhasin, 37, earned the moniker ‘werewolf killer’. The man was discovered using a dating app after spending three years in a hospital following his psychotic attack. He was hiding his violent past and calling himself a ‘easy-going explorer’. In a mad assault that shocked the nation in July 2018, an American of Indian descent from Virginia attacked a 65-year-old man. Bhasin murdered a stranger in Alexandria city by stabbing him more than 50 times while claiming to have thought the victim was a well-known mythical monster called a ‘werewolf’.

Despite repeatedly stabbing a stranger during a frantic attack, a man from Virginia, USA, represented himself as a ‘easy-going explorer’ on dating apps. Brad Jackson, the manager of a window business, was brutally attacked by Bhasin and also sustained a fractured neck in the horrific stabbing assault. Bhasin went through a trial for the assault in 2019, and his defence, who contended that he experienced a psychotic episode which caused the violent attack, spared him. Due of his lunacy, the guy was found not guilty and was given a mental health facility watch order.

Bhasin was freed on conditional bond in July 2022 after spending three years in a mental health facility. He has to wear a GPS tracking device, take his medication as prescribed, and have mental health professionals visit him at home frequently to check on him.

He has been seen using dating apps, where his profiles claim to have just returned from ‘two years of travel’ when he was residing at the mental health facility. On his Facebook profile, he has reportedly made some changes that make him pretend to have been ‘out of town ‘for the past few years. Also stated in his profile is that he is a ‘easy-going traveller who believes in universal connection’.

Bhasin was seen on a dating website as well as on social media, and several ladies reported his profile there in the sake of safeguarding the safety of others. As a result of a woman’s warning about his violent past earlier in the month, the profile has apparently been deleted.

She had described the horrific particulars of his attack, warning those of us using dating apps, ‘word of caution’. Prosecutors had asked that Bhasin be fully banned from using social media or that what he is viewing and posting online be monitored due to worries that his possible love partners would be given false information and could be put in danger.

Friends of the victim of Bhasin’s insane murder have expressed alarm over the fact that his profile was found on several dating apps, including Bumble and Hinge, it was claimed. He might create a new profile and reappear on the dating sites, which worries them.