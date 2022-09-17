William and Harry to mount vigil on the late queen’s casket

On Saturday, Princes William and Harry will hold a quiet vigil in front of the casket of their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as throngs of people who have been waiting in line for up to 24 hours to pay their respects look on.

A night after their father, King Charles, joined his three siblings in a similar tribute to the queen, the two brothers will be joined by their six cousins in a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall in the heart of London.

To show their respect for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, tens of thousands of mourners have already filed past the coffin in a steady, solemn line, some standing in the cold nighttime lines. This is a testament to how highly she was regarded.

Reuben Fevrier, a 50-year-old accountant from London, said: ‘I’m here due the queen’s duty and dedication over the previous 70 years. Her stoicism and profound devotion to the nation – a great life.’

I believe that this is the least I can do.

One of the first of roughly 100 presidents and heads of state who are anticipated to attend the state funeral on Monday was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was spotted curtsying at the casket on Friday.

Jason Kenney, the premier of the Canadian province of Alberta, was also waiting. He said on Twitter that there was a ‘deep sense of shared loss & compassion for Her Majesty’ among the enormous, multicultural crowd.