After encounter, man wanted in 4 states arrested in Haryana

After a brief encounter near Falendi village in Haryana’s district Nuh on Sunday, the leader of an interstate ATM robbers gang who was wanted in four states, including Haryana, was taken into custody, the police said. According to them, the accused, Sakil alias Sakki, is receiving treatment at Al-Afia hospital in Mandhi Khera after being shot in the leg.

The leader of the police team, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, had a near escape during the exchange of fire, according to the police. The police found two pistols made in the nation, one live round, and two expended shells. At the Pinangawa police station, a FIR has been filed against the accused.

The accused Sakki, a resident of Salaka Village, was allegedly wanted by police in four states, including Haryana and Rajasthan, and had long-standing cases of robbery, attempted murder, possession of illegal weapons, and ATM robbery. Police claim that the accused is an expert at hacking ATMs.

A team from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Nuh, led by inspector Surender Siddhu, was on patrol when the brief encounter happened close to the village of Falendi. Meanwhile, the Shah Chokha-Falendi Road was blocked off by a barrier after the CIA team learned that the accused Sakil alias Sakki had arrived in Falendi village.