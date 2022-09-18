Biden to honour Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state

Hundreds of thousands of people have poured past the late British monarch as she lies in state, and on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden is anticipated to pay respects at the casket of Queen Elizabeth in London.

Prior to Monday’s elaborate state burial for Elizabeth, Biden will attend a reception alongside King Charles and a large group of other international leaders and royals.

Since Wednesday, Elizabeth’s body has been lying in state at the revered Westminster Hall. People of all ages and nationalities have been passing by in a never-ending, tearful line, many of whom have waited overnight and even for up to 24 hours.

Following the queen’s passing on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, Biden issued a statement in which he said, ‘Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our globe.’

Elizabeth met all but Lyndon Johnson of the 14 American presidents who served during her reign, beginning with Harry Truman in 1951 while she was still a princess.

Among the dignitaries who have already shown their respect are New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.