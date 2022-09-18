Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,760 per 8 gram in Kerala. Price of sovereign gold surged by Rs 120 per 8 gram yesterday. Gold price had slipped down for three days in this week. Price of the yellow metal edged lower by Rs 760 in three days this week.

Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams). The Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,120 and 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,950 in New Delhi. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 49,960 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 45,800.