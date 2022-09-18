Fingerprint security will soon be added to Google Chrome’s incognito tabs.

‘Privacy Screen,’ a handy feature that Google brought to iOS in 2020, requires users to utilise Touch or Face ID identification in order to use specific Google apps. Now, a comparable feature will be added to Chrome for Android.

Incognito tabs will automatically lock when Chrome is closed, according to a recent 9to5Google story. If you want to give someone your phone so they can browse the internet, this is incredibly helpful.

When the browser is launched and Incognito mode is enabled, a grey screen with the Incognito logo centred and an option to ‘Unlock Incognito’ below it will appear.

Tapping on the unlock option will then require fingerprint authentication. Alternatively, you can opt for the ‘Use PIN’ option. The new feature called ‘Lock incognito tabs when you leave Chrome’ can be toggled under the ‘Privacy and Security’ option under ‘Settings’.

Using the ‘Close all incognito tabs’ notification, you can close the locked incognito tabs. It’s interesting to note that Chrome 94 is when the feature was first discovered.

Even though Google hasn’t yet made the feature available, newer Android versions can simply have it enabled by putting ‘chrome:/flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android’ into the Chrome address bar and checking the box.

However, given that the flag is currently present in the stable Chrome channel, Google may decide to enable the feature in a later version.