Foreign portfolio investors invested more than Rs 12,000 crore in Indian markets

Mumbai: The Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) has invested more than Rs. 12,084 crore in the Indian equity market so far this month. Foreign investors invested around Rs 51,200 crore crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July this year.

FPIs turned net buyers in July after 9 straight months of massive net outflows. The foreign fund outflows started October last year. Between October 2021 till June 2022, they withdrew Rs 2.46 lakh crore from the Indian equity market. FPIs also invested Rs 1,777 crore in the debt market during the month.

Also Read: Net direct tax collection in this fiscal year jump by 23%

As per market experts, other Asian markets also witnessed an increase in invest by overseas investors.