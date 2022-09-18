Illegal mining; Police arrested 5 people in Jalandhar

Five persons were arrested by Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police on Sunday for reportedly carrying out illegal mining in the district’s Fatehpur village. The accused’s four tippers and excavators were also taken by the police. Mining Inspector Jagdev Singh claimed that after receiving information regarding illegal mining projects in Fatehpur village, a police squad went to the area and seized gear.

Abhishek Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ghulam Mustafa, and Harjinderpal Singh have been identified as the accused. At Kathgarh police station in the district, a case has been filed against the accused under the relevant sections of the Mining and Minerals Act.