Indian Railways cancels 270 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 270 trains scheduled to depart today. The national transporter fully cancelled 200 trains and partially cancelled 70 trains. These trains were canceled due to maintenance and operational reasons.

Several trains operating through Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan are in the cancelled list. The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

List of fully cancelled trains:

00651 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03047 , 03048 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04871 , 04872 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07282 , 07464 , 07465 , 07628 , 07630 , 07783 , 07786 , 07864 , 07873 , 07887 , 07888 , 07889 , 07890 , 08263 , 08276 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 08747 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11041 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12593 , 12705 , 12706 , 13010 , 13020 , 13022 , 13024 , 13032 , 13044 , 13045 , 13046 , 13106 , 13152 , 13160 , 13180 , 13186 , 13309 , 13310 , 17257 , 17258 , 17267 , 17268 , 18206 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22139 , 22165 , 22868 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36834 , 36836 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 36846 , 36854 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37846 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement