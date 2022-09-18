DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Manikrao Gavit, former union minister, passes away in Nashik

Sep 18, 2022, 09:13 am IST

Manikrao Gavit, a former union minister and leading member of the Congress party, died on Saturday at a hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, according to sources. Gavit, aged 87, is survived by his son Bharat and daughter Nirmala Gavit, a former MLA.

 

Gavit, a nine-time member of the Lok Sabha, served as a member for the primarily tribal Nandurbar constituency from 1980 to 2009 before losing the 2014 election. Gavit’s daughter Nirmala, a two-term Congress MLA from Igatpuri, joined the Shiv Sena and lost her seat, while Gavit’s son Bharat joined the BJP after the Congress refused to give him a ticket in 2019.

 

In the Manmohan Singh government, Gavit held the positions of minister of state for social justice in 2013 and the union’s home in 2004.

