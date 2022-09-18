‘Nothing but sympathy’: Kerala Governor to make letters sent by CM Pinarayi public

Kochi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reiterated that he will not take a step back in his combat against the government and CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The governor said he feels nothing but sympathy for the CM. According to reports, the Governor changed his plan to travel from Aluva to Delhi and is going to Thiruvananthapuram instead.

‘The CM had given his word through a letter that he would not intervene in the matters regarding the university. But under his leadership, many moves are being made, questioning the independent working of universities’, the Governor alleged. The Governor also said that he is going to make two letters sent to him by the CM over university appointments public through the media. He also repeated few of the allegations that he made before.

Earlier on Saturday night, he met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday night, amid the brewing discontent between the Governor and the state’s Left government. The Governor’s office said Khan had a brief meeting with Bhagwat at around 8 PM. The meeting took place at an RSS leader’s house in Thrissur.