Objectionable videos of girl students: Punjab govt orders probe into Chandigarh University row; girl arrested

Mohali: Amid the row over alleged objectionable videos of women students of Chandigarh University made viral, Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday ordered a thorough probe in the matter. Punjab Police arrested the accused girl student in the matter.

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged ‘leaked objectionable videos’ of women students went viral. Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.

Police have arrested one student in the matter. ‘It is a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused is arrested. No death has been reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her’, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali Vivek Soni.

‘Forensic evidence is being collected. So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination. Apart from the video of one student, no other video has come to our notice’, he added.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ordered a thorough probe over the matter. ‘It is really saddening to know about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University. Since this matter is very sensitive, it is my request not to forward any unsubstantiated news. There is no news of suicide by any girl student. I assure justice to University students, especially girls. The DC Mohali and SSP have been ordered to conduct a thorough enquiry into the entire incident. Guilty would not be spared’, said the Minister.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has appealed to Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared. ‘I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters’, said the Minister in a Twitter post. Punjab State Women Commission took cognisance over the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, ‘A girl recorded objectionable videos of many girl students in Chandigarh University and made them viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We all are with you. Act with patience’.