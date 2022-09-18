Realme launches GT Neo 3T in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched GT Neo 3T in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Realme GT Neo 3T is priced at Rs. 29,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 31,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 33,999. The device will go on sale from September 23, 12pm (noon) on Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colours. Realme is offering up to Rs. 7,000 discount during the first sale.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The handset sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is claimed to deliver up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and gets HDR10+ support. The smartphone comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that can borrow an additional 5GB of RAM for smoother operations.

It features a triple rear camera setup and a16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture lens. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro, acceleration sensor, and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperDart Charge technology.