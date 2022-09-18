Sennheiser launches new wireless headphones in India: Details

Mumbai: German audio company, Sennheiser launched Momentum 4 Wireless headphones in India. The new wireless headsets is priced at Rs. 34,990 and is available to buy online through the company’s official e-store, as well as Amazon India.

Also Read: Oppo launches Oppo F21s Pro series smartphones in India: Details

The new over-ear wireless headphones features active noise cancellation, app support through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, and advanced Bluetooth codec support for the aptX and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, in addition to SBC and AAC. The headphones use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The headphones have 42mm dynamic drivers, 4 microphones for voice and ANC functionality, fast charging through USB Type-C, and a frequency response range of 6-22,000Hz.