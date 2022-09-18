Taiwan receives a tsunami warning following a 6.8 magnitude quake.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the island’s weather bureau, sparking a tsunami warning. The US Tsunami Warning Centre issued a warning in Taiwan after the tremor.

The earthquake was recorded by the US Geological Survey to have a magnitude of 7.2 and a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles).

According to Taiwanese media, a low-rise structure containing a convenience shop collapsed, and at least one train carriage derailed at an east coast station.

It was unclear if there were any casualties.

According to the US Tsunami Warning Center, dangerous tsunami waves might occur up to 190 miles (300 km) from the epicentre off the coast of Taiwan.

Following the earthquake, Japan’s weather office issued a warning for 1 metre tsunami waves for a portion of the Okinawa prefecture.