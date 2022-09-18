Ukrainians search the graveyards after the Russians withdrawn

As emergency personnel began to exhume what they claimed to be hundreds of bodies discovered after Russian forces were forced from the area, residents of the Ukrainian village of Izium looked for their deceased relatives in a nearby forested grave site.

Although locals claim that some of the people buried at the cemetery site perished in an airstrike, the causes of death for those who were found there last week have not yet been determined. According to Ukrainian authorities, at least one of the deceased had rope markings on the neck and tied hands.

A number of towns in the northeastern Kharkiv region were retaken earlier this month after a lightning advance, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Izium was one of those towns.

In a late-Saturday video speech, Zelenskiy stated that ‘more than 10 torture chambers have already been located in the freed parts of Kharkiv region, in various cities and villages.’

‘The use of torture was pervasive throughout the conquered territories. This is what (the Russians) do, just like the Nazis did,’ he added. They will respond the same way in courtrooms and on the battlefield.

Volodymyr Kolesnyk, a local, stepped between graves while holding a neatly typed list of names and numbers in search of relatives he claimed were murdered in an attack on an apartment building just before Izium was conquered by Russian forces in April.