Why can’t lemons be squeezed over hot food?

Cutting lemons and squeezing them is the simplest technique to use them in food or drinks. Call it the simplicity of use or the trick to adding exactly the appropriate amount of lemon juice to the cuisine.

However, you’ll be surprised to learn that neither culinary nor health professionals think adding lemon juice to hot meals or beverages has a significant positive effect.

The following is the rationale behind not adding lemon juice to hot meals, which may seem strange.

Without flavours, cooking is incomplete, thus we frequently add lemon juice to a meal as it cooks, only to give it a flavour boost.

Lemon undoubtedly gives a hint of flavour, but you’ll be surprised to learn that adding vitamin C to hot food lowers the vitamin’s nutritional value.

Due to vitamin C’s great sensitivity to heat, you wind up adding nothing but flavourless additives to your meals, soups, or hot beverages.

Ascorbic acid, which is sensitive to temperature and light, is present in vitamin C, which explains why exposure to heat dilutes its nutrients. When exposed to high temperatures, it quickly degrades and loses effectiveness.