Youth survives crocodile attack in Odisha; Hospitalised

On Saturday, a young man in the Kendrapara area of Odisha was attacked by a crocodile and very nearly spared death. The victim named Babrubahan Bhuyan of Kendrapara’s Nimapur hamlet under the Pattamundai police limits was attacked by the reptile as he walked to the Brahmani River banks in the morning.

As soon as people heard Bhuyan’s cries, they rushed to the scene and saved him. He was subsequently rushed to the Pattamundai Community Health Center, from where he was eventually shifted to the Kendrapada district hospital. Bhuyan is no longer in danger, according to Dr Birendra Kumar Das, who treated his wounds. His status is also stable. He got severe injuries on his left leg. His health condition is stable’, the doctor said.

Bhuyan described the terrifying experience, saying the crocodile attacked him as he was coming back from the riverbed. ‘It was a 10 to 15 feet long crocodile. I struggled to get out of its hold. Somehow, I managed to escape from its clutches and shouted for help when some people reached out to me and rushed me to the hospital’, he said.

At least two people have perished and four others have been hurt in crocodile attacks on the Brahmani River’s banks over the last two months. Locals are seeking the building of a wall next to the ghat as a result of the crocodile menace occurrences that have sparked fear among them. ‘We are in a panic situation due to crocodiles. Though we have informed about the crocodile menace to local administration several times, no steps have been taken in this regard. So, the administration should take appropriate steps to save us’, said a villager Yashobant Sethi.