An analysis of Hong Kong’s hammer and sickle phenomenon!

The 2023 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships have recently been won by Bangkok over Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Open badminton tournament for this year has also ended, and the city will not host the junior world fencing championship. Singapore has been chosen as the new location for the annual SuperReturn Asia conference for private equity and venture capital professionals. The absurd Covid policies of the Hong Kong government prevent tourists from visiting the city.

Instead of being based on science or the available evidence, Hong Kong’s policies are more designed to match the strict quarantine regulations on the Chinese mainland. This is a significant setback for Hong Kong, which was formerly renowned for its straightforward approach to health. Even while Chinese officials kept others in the dark, it was the scientists in the city who warned the globe about the Sars outbreak in China in 2003.

It was done once more when the Covid epidemic broke out in Wuhan. Hong Kong’s thriving media was fast to report on the situation there. After Beijing began its crackdown in the city following the 2019 protests, everything changed. Now, dissenting from official policy may result in non-bailable arrest warrants.

The city is changing fundamentally as a result of the absurd Covid rules and restrictions on liberties, and experts from nearly every industry, including the media, accountancy, and health, are leaving the city. Today, many health professionals avoid discussing important topics, and since practically all political opponents are imprisoned, there is no political opposition to voice concerns. Popular restaurants are closing as COVID restrictions reduce their earnings, and hotel owners warn that if the borders are not opened soon, thousands of people would lose their employment.

Authorities in Hong Kong appear to be slashing down every imaginable kind of opposition with a sickle and a hammer. Numerous activist groups and labour unions have disbanded out of concern that they will be in violation of the new security law. Police take offence at buskers who sing songs that were popular during the 2019 protests, and those who come out to lay flowers to honour important events are banned from doing so.

Hong Kong is steadily losing ground as it transitions from a major financial centre to a little Chinese city. Thousands of people gathered outside the British consulate to pay their condolences after Queen Elizabeth passed away against this backdrop. Despite Singapore’s reputation for being spotless, many business people selected Hong Kong as their home because of the city’s laid-back vibe, which proved to be a draw.

However, the race has basically concluded at this point. As it prepares to welcome back the F1 race and draws finance conferences and high-profile events like a Guns N’ Roses concert, Singapore is advancing quickly. Almost all Covid restrictions have been lifted, and the Changi Airport is humming with activity. Hong Kong may soon abolish the requirement for hotel stays and encourage guests to spend a week at home with no access to busy public areas. It is debatable whether it will save the city because several other nations in the area have entirely gotten rid of Covid restrictions and are now competing to entice tourists back.