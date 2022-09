Asian Boxing Championship: Boxing Federation of India announces Indian squad

New Delhi: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced the Indian squad for upcoming Asian Boxing Championship. Asian Boxing Championship will be held in Amman, Jordan from October 30 to November 12. Shiva Thapa and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will lead the Indian men’s and women’s teams.

Indian Sqaud:

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Sachin (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya C (80kg), Kapil P (86kg), Naveen K (92kg), Narender (+92kg).

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Alfiya (+81kg).