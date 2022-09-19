Chandigarh University leaked videos case; 3 held, protest ended after ‘demands met’

Authorities at Chandigarh University have suspended classes for six days until September 24 in reaction to loud student protests over claims that a hosteller had recorded and shared objectionable films of a number of women students.

Around 1:30 am on Monday, protests were ended when the administration agreed to the students’ demands. The varsity has also changed the timings of the hostels in addition to replacing all of the wardens.

After midnight on Saturday, there were massive protests on campus because students claimed that ‘private’ and ‘objectionable’ videos of a number of female hostel inmates had been leaked online.

Authorities have so far arrested three people in connection with the alleged creation and distribution of objectionable videos of female students at the university: a student, a 23-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh who is rumoured to be her lover, and his 31-year-old friend.