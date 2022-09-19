Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,680, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4585, higher by Rs 10.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading Rs 140 or 0.3% at Rs 49,240 per 10 gram. Gold futures closed at Rs 49,380 per 10 gram on Friday. Silver futures were trading at Rs 56,841 per kg, up 121 or Rs 0.21%.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at commercial building

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,677.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% at $1,686.50.