E-cigarette sticks worth Rs 48 crore seized by DRI from Gujarat’s Mundra Port

The largest private port in India, Mundra Port in Gujarat, which is situated on the northern beaches of the Gulf of Kutch, was raided by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and e-cigarette sticks worth Rs 48 crore were seized.

The container was found and traced upon arrival at Mundra Port as a result of a tip-off regarding an attempt to smuggle e-cigarettes through false declaration and concealment at Mundra Port. According to the investigation, the goods were mistakenly listed as floor clean mops. All of the cartons inside the container were removed and opened one by one as it was being examined.

In addition to a few cartons of floor clean mop, it was found that several other boxes contained silicone pop-up toys, LCD writing pads, and hand massagers that had not been reported.

Around 60% of the container had been emptied when several carton boxes that were being de-stuffed felt heavier than usual. These cartons came in 251 total. Opening and counting the cartons revealed that they were all of the Yuoto brand, made in China, and came in a variety of flavours, including milk coffee, mint ice, energy drink tea, coke ice, and others. Together, the 250 cartons contained 2 lakh pieces of e-cigarettes of the 2,500 puff variety, while one carton contained 400 pieces of the 5,000 puff variety.