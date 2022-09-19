Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh joins BJP; merges Punjab Lok Congress in the saffron club

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh formally joined the BJP on Monday at the party headquarters here in presence of union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju. Amarinder Singh also merged his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with BJP. Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh met BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi.

Talking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Amarinder Singh said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP president JP Nadda. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed Amarinder Singh joining the party and said right-thinking people of the country should be united. ‘A sensitive state like Punjab should be handled carefully. During his tenure as CM, he never kept politics before national security’, Rijiju said.

Former Punjab CM Shri @capt_amarinder merged his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and joined BJP in presence of senior party leaders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP pic.twitter.com/5nMFtU1Hm1 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 19, 2022

Amarinder made the announcement of joining the BJP after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12 in Delhi. He served Congress for long years and resigned as Chief Minister in September last year ahead of assembly polls. He later also resigned from the Congress and formed Punjab Lok Congress which tied up with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) for the assembly polls held early this year. Amarinder Singh’s joining the BJP is a big shot in the arm for the party in the border state. The BJP now has a credible Sikh face in Punjab who has been active in state politics for several decades.