Government officials urge users to upgrade Zoom right away because of major security issues.

The video conferencing platform Zoom has been found to have a number of security weaknesses, and the government is urging users to update the system right once.

The Zoom flaws allow remote attackers to join a meeting without being seen by the other attendees, said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) that deals with cyber security concerns.

Hackers have the ability to ‘create other meeting disruptions’ if they successfully breach a system and get audio and video feeds of a meeting they were not authorised to join.

They might also get access to confidential business data that was discussed during the audio or video chat. The threat level has been labelled as ‘medium’ by the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) organisation.

Three security flaws known as CVE-2022-28758, CVE-2022-28759, and CVE-2022-28760, according to the government and Zoom, affect Zoom’s On-Premise Meeting Connector MMR.

According to the video conferencing platform, on-premise installations enable businesses to set up meeting connector virtual computers inside their own corporate network. Parties can hold meetings on a ‘private cloud’ using the tool. The matter was brought up by the authorities on September 19, and Zoom issued the same caution on September 13.

The government recommends users to upgrade Zoom on their computers to the most recent version in order to assure security. To be on the safe side, users can also keep their mobile apps updated.