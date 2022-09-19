Greenpeace files lawsuit challenging the EU’s ‘green’ classification for nuclear and gas

In response to the European Commission’s decision to include natural gas and nuclear energy on the EU’s list of ‘green’ projects, Greenpeace and other environmental activists have filed legal challenges against the European Commission.

Citing the greenhouse gas emissions produced by gas power plants, they claim that by doing this, the European Union violated its own climate laws. They also claim that this action runs the risk of diverting investments away from renewable energy sources and toward fossil fuels.

According to Greenpeace, the Commission’s decision to classify gas and nuclear energy as green had been subject to an internal assessment. Other environmental organisations with an emphasis on gas were WWF, Friends of the Earth Germany, Transport & Environment, and ClientEarth.

The Commission promised to respond to the requests as soon as possible.

The ‘taxonomy’ of the European Union, a set of guidelines specifying which investments can be categorised as climate-friendly and intended to direct investors toward green initiatives that will help the union achieve its emissions-reduction targets, is in the spotlight.

The Commission must reply by the end of February. The organisations declared that they would appeal the Commission’s decision to keep the regulations in place to the European Court of Justice.

Ariadna Rodrigo, a Greenpeace activist, stated that ‘Gas is a primary driver of climatic and economic turmoil, while there is still no solution to the problem of nuclear radioactive waste and the risk of nuclear accidents is simply too large to ignore.’