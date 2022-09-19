Gulf country hikes minimum salary requirement for family visas for expatriates

Kuwait City: Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has decided to tighten the requirements for issuing family visas for expats. The ministry has decided to make the minimum salary requirement for issuing family/dependent visa to KD800 ( Rs 2 lakh). At present, the salary ceiling for issuing family/dependent visa is KD500.

This new decision will be applicable to all expats who hold visas – private and government. Expats with a salary of KD800 will have to submit an original work permit or any proof for obtaining a dependent/family visa. Additional income earned documents or proof will not be accepted.

Expatriates are currently allowed to bring their wives and children under the age of 16 into the country on a family visa. The Ministry has suspended issuing of family visit visas since June. The new rules were aimed at controlling the demographic structure in Kuwait.