Gulf country to ban import of plastic bags

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Oman has decided to ban the import of plastic bags. The ban will come into effect from January 2023. Ministry has issued Ministerial Decision No. 519/2022 for this.

The authority also informed that an administrative fine of OMR1,000 will be imposed on anyone importing plastic bags. The fine shall be doubled if the violation is repeated. Ministry informed that it is working in cooperation with the departments concerned to develop specifications and instructions to ensure proper shifting to alternatives to plastic bags and raise social awareness.