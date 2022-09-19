In Brussels, ‘museum prescriptions’ are issued to those who are depressed or anxious.

Psychiatrists are using a cutting-edge strategy to treat patients with depression, stress, and anxiety in the capital city of Brussels.

One of the city’s biggest hospitals has been providing ‘museum prescriptions’ as a treatment for depression for the past five months.

According to the Guardian, this treatment comprises a free outing to explore one or more of Brussels’ cultural institutions with a small group of friends or family.

According to Delphine Houba, the deputy mayor of Brussels in charge of cultural, the project is a first for Europe.

She stated in an interview that the primary goal of this experimental project is to provide access to culture following the stressful days of confinement.

‘I want everyone back in our institutions of culture… However, we are aware that, even before Covid, some people found it difficult to enter museums because they didn’t feel comfortable and didn’t believe they belonged there. And I truly want to demonstrate that cultural institutions are accessible to all.’

The second goal is to provide medical professionals ‘a new tool in the healing process,’ she stated.

The young socialist lawmaker referenced a similar effort in Canada, where doctors have been writing prescriptions to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts since 2018, when asked where she first got the idea for such a novel strategy to combat depression.