All coffee drinkers should be aware of this information because they frequently hear that coffee is unhealthy and raises blood pressure and acidity.

According to a recent study, persons who consume unsweetened or sweetened coffee in moderate volumes (1.5 to 3.5 cups per day) are less likely to die throughout the course of a 7-year follow-up period. To find out more about the study and its findings, scroll down.

Researchers from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, examined the relationships between consumption of sugar-sweetened, artificially sweetened, and unsweetened coffee with all-cause and cause-specific death using information from the U.K. Biobank project health behaviour questionnaire.

A number of dietary and health behaviour questions were asked of more than 171,000 U.K. participants without a history of cancer or heart disease to ascertain their coffee consumption patterns. The people who drank any amount of unsweetened coffee were 16–21% less likely to pass away over the 7-year follow-up period than participants who did not.

Additionally, they discovered that people who drank 1.5 to 3.5 cups of sugar-sweetened coffee per day had a 29 to 31% lower mortality rate than participants who did not consume coffee. The scientists noted that on average, persons who drank coffee with added sugar added just around 1 teaspoon of sugar to each cup. Results were inconclusive for participants who used artificial sweeteners in their coffee.