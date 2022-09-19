Kawasaki launches 2023 Ninja ZX-10R in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Japanese automakers, Kawasaki launched all-new 2023 Ninja ZX-10R in India. The updated motorcycle is priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new updated bike is offered in two colour schemes – Pearl Robotic White and Lime Green.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to run on 998-cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine delivers a maximum of 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm. The torque peaks at 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. Engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R features four riding modes – Sport, Rain, Rider, and Road. The bike also comes with cruise control, anti-lock braking system and traction control. It has 4.3-inch TFT display that interacts with the rider displaying all the required information about the bike. The digital instrument cluster comes with a Bluetooth connectivity option.