Kerala Finance dept issues format, guidelines for voluntary retirement scheme

Thiruvananthapuram : The Kerala finance department has issued a set of guidelines to state government employees for voluntary retirement from service. The higher officials have been asked to decide on the applications under Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) as soon as possible. The department also released the format of the VRS application.

As per the direction of the finance department, the financial liability cost to the government due to the delay in VRS application approval will be levied from the concerned officials. As per the Kerala Service Rules (KSR), voluntary retirement of an employee will come into force if his or her higher official didn’t reject the VRS application within three months.

Meanwhile, the finance department pointed out that many VRS applicants continue in service as the decision on their applications is pending. Hence, the government has been granting salary, allowances and pension allowances including interest must be given to these staff. The finance department observed that the government is incurring unnecessary liability due to the delay in VRS application approval. Following this, the department has issued the guidelines for voluntary retirement.

If an employee’s application for VRS doesn’t meet the notice period of three months, the head of the office can reject it after citing a valid reason within five days. Applications of the staff who are facing vigilance, departmental or judicial proceedings and those who have liability with the government must be rejected within seven days.

Applications which are prima facie eligible for voluntary retirement should be forwarded to the appointing authority and Accountant General. A decision should be taken on an application before the mentioned date after obtaining service verification from the Accountant General. No one should be allowed to take voluntary retirement without following these rules, reads the circular issued by the finance department. A special column is added in the VRS application for furnishing the details of vigilance inquiry, departmental disciplinary action and liability with the government.