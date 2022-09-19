Low-intensity earthquake recorded in Arabian Sea

Muscat: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in the Arabian Sea on Monday. The Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman updated the epicenter of the earthquake was 119 km away from Masirah at a depth of 10 km.

The Makran Subduction Zone in the Northern Arabian Sea is an active seismic zone. But, large tsunamigenic earthquakes have been relatively rare in the region.

Also Read: Enforcement Directorate seizes US dollar worth Rs 1 crore

Earlier in January 31, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in the Arabian sea. In January 16, two earthquakes struck the northern Arabian Gulf. The first, measuring 4.7, occurred at a depth of 10km off the coast of Bushehr in Iran. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 5, struck the same area and depth.