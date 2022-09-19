Man petitions Delhi High Court to prevent family from doing final rites

On Monday, a 56-year-old man sought orders from the Delhi High Court to make sure that his wife, daughter, or son-in-law do not conduct his last rites.

The petitioner, who has been identified with a cardiac condition and has been advised to have a heart replaced, said his family had been harsh to him and caused him ‘a lot of sorrow,’ and that as a result, his body should be given to the man he considers to be his son. He claimed in the petition that the person took good care of him and ‘even cleaned his defecation’ while he was bedridden.

Justice Yashwant Varma urged the Delhi government counsel to ask advice on the assertion challenging the official standard operating procedure for mortuaries, which gives a right over a dead body to the victim’s relatives, in light of the tense relationship between the petitioner and his family members.

According to the petitioner, he is just trying to exercise his rights to life, fair treatment, and dignity as well as ‘rights with respect to disposal of his dead body’ in his case, which was filed through lawyers Visheshwar Shrivastav and Manoj Kumar Gautam.