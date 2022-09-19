Nameless Telangana girl meets KCR, she receives one nine years later

After meeting yesterday with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with her parents, a nine-year-old Telangana girl who had been without a name up until that point received one.

The parents, Suresh and Anitha, actively backed the Telangana statehood movement that was led by Mr. Rao, better known by his stage name KCR. They requested KCR’s help in naming their daughter after she was born in 2013. For nine years, during which time the girl went without a name, the wish remained unfulfilled.

Madhusudhana Chary, a former assembly speaker and member of the legislative council from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, just learned of this. Then he took the family to Pragathi Bhavan, the Telangana Chief Minister’s official residence.

After learning of the situation, Suresh and Anita were received by Chief Minister KCR couple, who referred to the nine-year-old as ‘Mahati.’ Along with giving the couple and their daughter gifts, the chief minister and his wife also announced financial support for Mahati’s education. Touched by the Chief Minister’s kindness, Suresh’s family expressed their gratitude.