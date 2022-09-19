Punjab National Bank’s cash notes worth Rs 42 lakh soiled by water in Kanpur, four employees suspended

Money notes worth Rs 42 lakh were tainted by water that crept inside the currency chest at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Kanpur’s Pandu Nagar area. When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) team inspected the bank’s currency chest, the entire incident came to light.

There have been serious allegations that earlier action against junior officials was taken without a full investigation. We have suspended 4 workers, and after the investigation is through, we will take final action, said Nidhi Pathak, chief of the currency chest department.

When the AajTak team arrived to PNB, the officer from the version circle refused to meet.