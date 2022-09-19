TN health minister says, No swine flu scare in state

Ma Subramanian, the health minister for Tamil Nadu, said that there is no H1N1 crisis in the state and disputed reports to the contrary. The rate of infection, which is usually at 1% but increased to 1.5 during the monsoon season this year, according to the ministry, was above 1,000 till September.

‘Until yesterday, the overall people infected were 1,044 since January, of which 364 are undergoing treatment and today, four more cases were added,’ Ma Subramanian said. ‘News is being spread that children are vastly affected but of the 368 total H1N1 cases, only 42 are from below age 5. A total of 65 cases are from age group 5-14, 192 from age group 15-65 and 69 people are aged 65 years or above. It is not wise to create unnecessary panic,’ he added.

The minister said that he had a discussion with medical professionals who said that the action was required for the time being regarding the nearby Puducherry declaring a school holiday to stop the spread of fever.

‘Even though we’ve been saying that there is no need to panic, the issue is being politicised seeking holidays for schools,’ stated Ma Subramanian.