World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal

Belgrade: In Wrestling, ace Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia won bronze medal in the men’s 65 kg category at World Wrestling Championships. He defeated Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico by ‘11-9’. This is Punia’s fourth medal at the Championships.

He won bronze medal at the 2013 edition and then won silver in the 2018 Championships and followed it with another bronze in 2019.

This is India’s second medal at the ongoing edition of the World Wrestling Championships. Earlier on Wednesday, Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist Vinesh Phogat won a bronze medal in the women’s 53 kg category.