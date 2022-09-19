Worth Rs 6.05 crore foreign currency seized at Amritsar Airport

Officials reported on Monday that the customs division at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in this city seized foreign currency worth 6.05 crore from a passenger.

The airline staff allegedly informed customs agents about suspicious luggage on the evening of September 18 when they were screening the bags of leaving international passengers, they claimed. The passenger who owned the luggage was assessed by customs officers, who found him to be suspicious and who then kept an eye on his activities, according to the officials.

He denied having extra Indian or foreign currency on him when he was stopped to ask, according to them. An officer reported that after his checked bag was examined, 80 packets of foreign cash hidden in distinct cavities were found. According to him, it included USD 7,55,700, or almost 6 crore in Indian money, as well as some Saudi Riyals.

The passenger was not able to present any documents proving the item’s legal transaction, possession, or exportation. According to the officials, he was loaded, and both his home and shop were inspected.