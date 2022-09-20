1 Kg Gold hidden as capsules inside stomach; Man arrested at Karipur airport

Kozhikode: One person was arrested at Karipur International airport, who was carrying one kilogram of gold inside four capsules in his stomach. The accused has been identified as Naufal (36), a native of Variamkode in the Malappuram district.

The accused arrived at Karipur airport from Dubai on September 19. He tried to smuggle 1.063 Kg of gold by concealing it as 4 capsules of the gold compound in his rectum. The police carried out a thorough inspection of his body and luggage but failed to recover the gold.

Following this, Naufal was taken to a private hospital at Kondotty and was subjected to a detailed medical examination. The X-ray revealed four capsules containing gold inside his stomach. This is the 59th gold smuggling case being reported at Karipur airport within the past few months.