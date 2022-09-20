Bengal: Missing boy found dead on neighbour’s roof in Shantiniketan

After a five-year-old boy’s body was found on his neighbor’s roof two days after he missing, violent protests broke out in Shantiniketan, West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

The incident occurred at Moldanga village’s Talipara area in Santiniketan. The neighbor’s home, where the young boy’s body was found was vandalised and set on fire by locals. To get the situation under control, the cops required many hours.

Subham Thakur, 5, went missing on Sunday after leaving the house to buy biscuits. 52 hours after the child missing, the body was found on the roof of the neighbor’s house next door.

The boy’s family and relatives claimed that the neighbour, whose home the body was found, was guilty for the boy’s murder. On Tuesday afternoon, police took custody of the body and sent it for an autopsy.

Police reports said that there was enmity between the boy’s family and the neighbour. Police have arrested a woman, and the case is still being investigated.