Bhadu Sheikh’s murder case’s main conspirator arrested by CBI

The primary accused in the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Rampurhat in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Shona Seikh, the fugitive accused and a resident of West Bengal’s Bogtui Purbapara village, was arrested during the course of the ongoing inquiry into a case involving the murder of Bhadu Sheikh.

He and the other accused were accused of being present at the crime site and helping the assailants in leaving the area. Since the beginning of the investigation, he had been avoiding arrest and escaping.

In line with the High Court of Calcutta’s directions, the CBI had filed a case on April 8 and assumed control of the investigation. Following an investigation, a chargesheet was submitted to the appropriate court against the four accused.

Sheikh was said to have been at Bogtui on March 21 when the accused allegedly threw a bomb at him, striking him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Additionally, it was claimed that the accused continued to fire bombs at Bhadu Sheikh.

Palash Khan alias Faizul Khan, Sanju Sheikh alias Nur Islam Sekh, Safi Sekh alias Safizul Sekh, and Mahi Sekh alias Mahirul Sekh are the names of the accused included in the chargesheet.